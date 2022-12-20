35,532 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.