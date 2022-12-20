2,468 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.
In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
