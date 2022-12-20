1,878 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 416.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

NYSE VLO opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.20. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

