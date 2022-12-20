11,926 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE:NET opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $145.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.04.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,459 shares of company stock worth $21,937,764 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.