108,600 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,000. Datadog accounts for about 3.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 207,260 shares worth $15,736,782. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $75.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $186.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

