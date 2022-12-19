Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $111.01

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.01 and last traded at $111.22, with a volume of 15418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.97.

Zscaler Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.86.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

