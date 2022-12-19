WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of DXJS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.36. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 68,374 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

