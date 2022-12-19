Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) CEO Buys $2,162,912.00 in Stock

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) CEO David Brewster Williams bought 210,400 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $2,162,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,912. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Monday, December 19th, David Brewster Williams bought 231,521 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $2,317,525.21.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.00. 373,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.29.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Company Profile
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
