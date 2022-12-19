Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) CEO Buys $2,162,912.00 in Stock

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) CEO David Brewster Williams bought 210,400 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $2,162,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,912. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Brewster Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, David Brewster Williams bought 231,521 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $2,317,525.21.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.00. 373,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Rowland Acquisition

Williams Rowland Acquisition Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth $150,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth $202,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

