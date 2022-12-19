Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

NYSE WSR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 238,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

