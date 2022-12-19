Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

