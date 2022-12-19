Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 42,089 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,683. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

