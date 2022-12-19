Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 30,166 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,166 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of PayPal by 169.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.16. 167,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,367. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $196.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

