Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Masco by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 106,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Down 0.8 %

MAS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. 8,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,129. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,837 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

