Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 154.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 111,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.56. 635,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,968,039. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.63.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

