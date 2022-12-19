Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of United Bankshares worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,371. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

