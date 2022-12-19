Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,254 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $63.24. 122,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301,512. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

