Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 17,376 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $34,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $125.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

