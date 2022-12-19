Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.29% of APA worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

APA Trading Down 2.8 %

APA stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

