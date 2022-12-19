Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Centene were worth $32,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

CNC opened at $81.40 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

