WeBuy Self Reported Market Cap Tops $577.85 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $577.85 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for $13.21 or 0.00080440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

