WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,549,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.37. 89,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931,217. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

