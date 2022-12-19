Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00016687 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $75.33 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.92471594 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,281,613.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

