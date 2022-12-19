Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 546,925 shares.The stock last traded at $16.50 and had previously closed at $16.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Utz Brands news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $78,692.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $391,398.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,989 shares of company stock valued at $574,119 over the last 90 days. 17.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

