USDD Price Up 0.3% This Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. USDD has a total market cap of $711.41 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One USDD token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $870.49 or 0.05246810 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00482515 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,743.20 or 0.28589263 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.