Uquid Coin Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $43.39 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $4.34 or 0.00026071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

