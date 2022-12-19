Total Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF makes up 2.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 9.09% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 61,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 69.0% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 147,906 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 283,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKIE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.12. 850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

