Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Director Theo Killion Buys 10,000 Shares

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) Director Theo Killion purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,549.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Torrid Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CURV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 314,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,585. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $291.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Get Torrid alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Torrid Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.