Tompkins Financial Corp Has $962,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $729,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 83,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.50.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.