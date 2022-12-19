Threshold (T) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $149.86 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Threshold has a total market cap of $149.86 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014402 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00220031 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01550067 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,183,519.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

