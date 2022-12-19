Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0354

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $210.84 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00071128 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052871 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00008013 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021895 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001486 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.
