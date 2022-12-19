The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,313 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $34,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.92 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

