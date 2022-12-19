Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,246 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,488. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $193.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.