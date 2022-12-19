Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $454,740,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after buying an additional 354,861 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,427,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,883,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after buying an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,124. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

