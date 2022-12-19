Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 22,591 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

RIV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,284. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, Director John Wayne Hutchens bought 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $33,081.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,612.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.