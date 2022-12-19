Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,581. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

