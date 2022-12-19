Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

