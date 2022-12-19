Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 494.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 81,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $428,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $97.89. 101,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,323. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

