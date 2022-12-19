Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $480,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $37.99. 479,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,715,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

