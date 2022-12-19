Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,902. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $325.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.90.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.