Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $25.52. 260,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,341,080. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

