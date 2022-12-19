Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 221,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 331.0% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,700. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.18.

