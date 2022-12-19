Sterneck Capital Management LLC Buys 2,626 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 581.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 495,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 261,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Kyndryl stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,893. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1.62. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

