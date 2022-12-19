Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Christopher M. Hayes Buys 77,523 Shares

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hayes bought 77,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $64,344.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,515 shares in the company, valued at $155,637.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spruce Power Price Performance

NYSE SPRU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,375. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $121.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

About Spruce Power

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.