SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Cut by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,026 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 14.6% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after buying an additional 2,113,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

