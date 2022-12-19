SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Raised by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.2% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 244.7% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,042. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

