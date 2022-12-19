SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,931,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,276,000 after buying an additional 203,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

