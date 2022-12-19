SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Kroger by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,820,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 10.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,662,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

