SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Makes New $460,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of YUM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.62. 6,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,171. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

