SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
SRV.UN opened at C$16.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.28. The stock has a market cap of C$136.95 million and a PE ratio of 3.95. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$10.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.73.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
