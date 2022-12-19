Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Decreases By 13.6%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,176.0 days.

Electricité de France Price Performance

OTCMKTS ECIFF remained flat at $12.60 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

