Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Decreases By 13.6%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,176.0 days.
Electricité de France Price Performance
OTCMKTS ECIFF remained flat at $12.60 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18. Electricité de France has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.37.
About Electricité de France
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electricité de France (ECIFF)
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.